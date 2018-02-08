Let's be real, most cannabis-consuming couples just need some good flower, dessert to-go and Cloverfield Paradox for a perfectly satisfying Valentine's day. You can also go above and beyond this year with something your significant smoking other will like and actually use. Here's our roundup of cute gifts for you and your stoner sweetheart to make for your giggliest Valentine's Day yet.
If you roll your own, you probably don't have a zillion plastic joint containers rolling around your recycling area. Protect your joints while storing them in your purse or backpack inside this inexpensive aluminum case. Depending on how many you'll need for the day ahead, there's room for packing lip balm and a lighter as well.
Is there anything less sexy than an ash and resin stained saucer that you got five years ago from the Goodwill for a dollar that smells like bad breath and looks even worse? There is no quicker way to make her smoking experience more aesthetically pleasing than a fresh ashtray. This one is made out of durable silicone, so it's shatterproof and portable, for wherever the joint takes you. What's more, you can relive the newness easily by popping it int he dishwasher to clean.
Yes, you're allowed to bring your weed with you to a friend's house. But the Lyft driver may not be thrilled about their car reeking of that high-grade bud you splurged on. Save your bag and your car from absorbing the smell of cannabis with this stylish, discreetly Herschel-looking pouch.
This is a vital tool for a new cannabis user, or one who particularly wants to understand what works best for their needs. You can do all the research in the world on strains and conditions and possible relations with cannabinoids, but none of it can predict how your unique body chemistry will interact with different strain profiles, grown by different farms. The elegant journal will help you keep track of what you liked or didn't like, navigating you closer to the ideal genetics that will have the desired effect.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
Comments