This is a vital tool for a new cannabis user, or one who particularly wants to understand what works best for their needs. You can do all the research in the world on strains and conditions and possible relations with cannabinoids, but none of it can predict how your unique body chemistry will interact with different strain profiles, grown by different farms. The elegant journal will help you keep track of what you liked or didn't like, navigating you closer to the ideal genetics that will have the desired effect.