Phones do a lot so that we can do even more. If your phone handles calendaring and reminders, that's more free time for you. Say "yes" more often with these helpful accessories that will keep your phone going when you aren't ready for the adventure to end.
Usually $110, you can get this today for only $65.59. Half the weight of similar solar chargers, this waterproof, fold-out solar panel setup can be brought anywhere, with hooks for hanging up vertically. All three USB ports provide up to 2.4A per port or 4.8A overall when used under direct sunlight (also comes with two micro-USB cables).
This tiny car charger packs a major punch. It's able to charge compatible devices to 80% in just 35 minutes, and unlike the accessories you buy at convenience store counters, comes with an 18-month warranty.
This Apple Certified cord is usually $25, but available for $10 today. The 5-foot, double-nylon braided cable is built to military specifications and compatible with any Apple products.
Minimize on clutter and cords with this wooden pen holder that doubles as a wireless charger. Simply set your phone on the ledge and get back to work. Compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S6 Edge Plus, Note 5, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and other Qi-enabled devices. Take 25% off today and get it for $20.24.
With a Bluetooth connection and soft silicone teeth to hold your device securely, this is the ultimate hands-free entertainment accessory. You can wire-in with the supplied audio jack cable if so desired, but you can adjust volume and music tracks on the speaker itself. Built in mic for hands-free cell phone calls and video calls. 50% off today at $14.99.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
