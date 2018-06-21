"Helmets are for dweebs." I get it. Half of the appeal of biking, you say, is the promise of wind in your hair. But eating pavement after badly navigating a MAX track is going to be a whole lot worse without one. Just wear it. I've had my Bern helmet for two years now, and the thing holds up. It's stylish, lightweight, and durable, and it doesn't look like an alien landed on your head. Plus, take it from my mother: "Don't wear it for you, wear it for the people that love you." Prices range from $41-$99, depending on size and color.