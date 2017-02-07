In Portland, you can take your coffee with a splash of semen.
Well, kind of. Food and drinks aren't actually allowed in the dungeon, as a paper sign informs visitors.
But you can sit with a latte and watch an ex-military sergeant called "Puppy" bark like a dog in a Polyamory 101 Workshop. You can go to classes covering everything from "electrical play" to the master/slave relationship to high protocol service to a monthly Fetish Night.
Welcome to the nation's second-ever sex-positive coffee shop, the MoonFyre Cafe at 5224 SE Foster Road. It recently opened as Portland's first dedicated spot for coffee enthusiasts who are also members of the kink, BDSM and sex-positive communities. They meet, drink coffee, learn and have sex.
It also features handcrafted sex toys, leather items and paddles from local vendors, a play room to cater to blood and scalpel play and an after care room where you can heal.
The 18-and-over cafe—near an adult video store, lingerie modeling shop and several strip clubs, including popular Devils Point—has been in the works for the past three years. MoonFyre began fundraising in December 2015. The cafe has been running workshops since the summer, in the same building as Catalyst, a sex-positive resource and event center.
It will open as a full-time cafe soon—but not soon enough.
Last year, The Guardian described Portland as "the city making open relationships easy," and a site called Kink University deemed Portland the "Kinkiest City in America."
"Portland is spearheading the alternative sexual lifestyle," says the cafe's founder, Pixie Fyre, a professional dominatrix, kink educator and victim's advocate. "We want to obliterate the taboos."
Which is why she's committed to offering workshops for people wanting to learn about polyamory and the BDSM community.
"If you just wanted to come in the space and be social and not go down the rabbit hole, you don't have to," Fyre says.
But if you do want to explore that rabbit hole, you can grab a cappuccino before you get tied up.
Comments