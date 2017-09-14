CANCER (June 21-July 22): The current state of your fate reminds me of the sweet confusion alluded to in Octavio Paz's poem "Between Going and Staying": "All is visible and elusive, all is near and can't be touched." For another clue to the raw truth of your life right now, I'll quote the poet William Wordsworth. He spoke of "fleeting moods of shadowy exultation." Is the aura described by Paz and Wordsworth a problem that you should try to fix? Is it detrimental to your heroic quest? I don't think do. Just the opposite, really: I hope you can hang out for a while in this pregnant mystery — between the yes and the no, between the dark and the light, between the dream and the reality. It will help you learn what you've been too restless to tune in to in the past.