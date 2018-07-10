Walking down its steps feels like entering an ancient crypt. Hieroglyphics line the walls, with various replica sarcophagi given pride of place—the clear crowning jewel being the 4-foot replica of a funerary figure identified on a placard as "IY," who owner Gabriel Mounir, a former scientist, says was the world's first accountant. He carved and painted this marvel out of clay himself and placed it in the very center of the bar as an homage to his hometown of Alexandria, Egypt. CHRISTINE HEELEY.