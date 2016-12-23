Alongside their own music, shirts and pins, much of which is highly sought after by collectors, Devout will be carrying music and memorabilia from Portland and Oregon-based record labels including Fallen Empire, Vrasubatlat, Headsplit and The Ajna Offensive, as well as labels like Nuclear War Now!, Hell's Headbangers, Debemur Morti that are indicators of quality among metal aficionados. They will also be selling rarities from their own personal collections and others on consignment.