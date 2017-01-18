In spite of all this, Summer Cannibals made a compelling case for how their unique combination of blunt-force instrumental attack and bittersweet melodies has gained so much regional traction. Opening with "Something New" and "Full of It" set the tone for an hour of fuzzy power-pop that quickly overcame their lack of personnel (Harrison Rapp of Divers filled in seamlessly for Logan). By the time they tore into the first chorus of "Make Up," the standout of last year's Full Of It, it became abundantly clear that Boudreaux's vocal attack is the group's most powerful weapon. Alternating between a saccharine croon a la Metric's Emily Haynes to the anguished howling of Courtney Love, Boudreaux displayed a level of maturity and showmanship younger, less accomplished groups often hide under layers of guitars and feedback. Hell, even known veterans like Silversun Pickups struggle to make the collision of super-loud guitars and dynamic vocals work in a live setting.