Clearly, Solange can get aggressive when the mood strikes her, and there were moments where she relinquished her composure—unleashing a primal scream on "Mad," then finally thrashing into a frenzy on the closing "Don't Touch My Hair." But the most striking moment of the night was another one of relative reserve. For the gently bobbing anti-appropriation anthem "F.U.B.U.," Solange hopped off the stage and simply wandered up the center aisle, singing directly to the crowd. It was as diverse an audience as any you'll see in Portland, but there's no mistaking who she was addressing with the line, "Made this song to make it all y'all turn." Singing it in the whitest major city in America, it exemplified that A Seat at the Table isn't just meant to reflect black pain, but to provide a salve against it. And it slayed—softly.