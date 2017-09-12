Years DJing: 21 years solo and in bands like Sick Mediks, Abangatang, Mic Crenshaw, Redray Frazier and DoveDriver.
Genres: Original breaks, hip-hop, funk, soul, future funk.
Where you can catch me regularly: Third Fridays at Swift, second Saturdays at Moloko, third Saturdays at Laurelthirst with Redray Frazier.
Craziest gig: 1999 Gibson Island near Vancouver, B.C. Crazy party in the woods with thousands of drunken Canadians. I played on a stage 50 feet in the air with a net in front to prevent beer bottles from hitting me. There must have been 10 fights—people kept getting knocked out next to my car.
My go-to records: "Rock Steady" by The Whispers.
Don't ever ask me to play…: Absolutely anything from your phone. And no, I don't download during my set. Go listen to it in your car, get pumped and go home.
NEXT GIG: DJ Klavical spins at Swift Lounge, 1932 NE Broadway St., on Friday, Sept. 15. 9 pm. Free. 21+.
