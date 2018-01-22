It's a big enough deal that Lamar is coming within 30 minutes of the Oregon border, but it's the rest of the lineup that makes this show truly special. It includes last year's breakout R&B star SZA, Lamar's fellow Black Hippy crewmates Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul, and TDE's newest signee, L.A. singer SiR, who has a Portland connection—his first album, Seven Sundays, was released through Fresh Selects, the local label run by Portland tastemaker Kenny Fresh, in 2015. His TDE debut, November, dropped last week, and it's another winner for the imprint.