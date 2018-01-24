MacMurdo: Look, it's none of my business if someone wants to get a face tattoo or not. I grew up in the late '90s and early 2000s as a chubby kid in a weird, lower-middle-class family, and my parents got very acrimoniously divorced when I was in third grade. I had to deal with all of the sadness and anger from that situation somehow, even though I was far too young to have any idea how to do so, let alone smart enough to know how to do so. "Dumb, shitty, simplistic" music from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park and Deftones helped me deal with my crappy childhood, and I see a lot of the aesthetics of that time reflected in SoundCloud rap. Sure, some of this stuff sounds simple, but if you're a kid or young adult and you're having a shitty time, you aren't wrong or an asshole for liking this music even if people think it's dumb or irresponsible or whatever. In 20 years, some shitbag music critic will be writing this exact same column reminiscing about the good old days of the late 2010s while debating the merits of SkaGoth or whatever else is next. And if you play your cards right, that shitbag music critic could be you.