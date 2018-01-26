Keeping with recent tradition, the apparent headliners—the poster lists everyone in alphabetical order—are drawn from the indie-rock world, the biggest of which is Canadian superdupergroup Broken Social Scene. In a way, it's an appropriate choice for this milestone year, since it was the booking of sometime-member Feist, in 2013, that first put the festival on the radar of both the city and the national music press. (No word on if she'll be performing with the band here.) The other big names are Built to Spill, whose rolling guitar epics are perfectly suited for the woodsy setting, and legendary vocal group the Blind Boys of Alabama—two acts who seem like they should've played the festival years ago.