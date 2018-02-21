Saturday night functioned as a showcase of the present and future of indie rock, with a keynote spot from Parquet Courts uniting disparate eras of post-punk. Across their 75-minute set, the Brooklyn-via-Houston quartet made good on the praise that old-guard music critics have dumped on them for their brisk and biting distillation of peppy Buzzcocks energy and the shit-kicker twang of their native state. "Ducking and Dodging" was an explosive crowd-pleaser that embodied that aesthetic to a T, with errant circle pits forming in the margins of a crowd that featured a surprising balance between fresh-faced kiddos and paunchy middle-aged guys still searching for the heir apparent to the Strokes.