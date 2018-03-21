In addition to default inspirations like the Beatles, Costello and Bob Dylan, Barton says he was influenced by Robyn Hitchcock and Nick Cave. Perhaps more strangely, the second disc was particularly inspired by Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner's soundtrack to the movie Submarine. That side includes a version of the Sinatra standard "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning," as well as a slowed-down reworking of Translator's "UnAlone," which grew out of the way he played it live at solo shows. It's likely to be in the set at Music Millennium on Saturday. As for "Everywhere That I'm Not," well, that's guaranteed.