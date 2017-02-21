When Olsen's band—dressed in matching powder-blue suits, on a stage decorated like a '50s country prom—kicked into "Shut Up Kiss Me," the full-tilt guitar-rock love plea that electrifies last year's acclaimed My Woman with shrieking, unforgettable romance, the audience's innocent crush on Olsen turned pornographic. "I could take it down to the floor," she sang, "you don't have to feel it any more/A love so real that it can't be ignored." The real begging came after the last verse, when she ripped out a pained, growly soprano chorus of ohs. Olsen's voice is more than beautiful, bending and snarling and opening and closing to be present with each phrase's feeling and cadence. And hearing it in person is so much more than pleasant—it speaks and it pierces and it makes you think, Ouch.