Of course, critiquing a benefit concert for its musical caliber is missing the point. But if we admit the musical content does contribute to, and even create, the feeling of the space, it's hard to deny that Hell No did something extraordinary. An all-issue-encompassing protest of the Trump administration and its agenda, Hell No used every opportunity to educate and empower its audience. Lola's Room, the second-floor bar at the Crystal, was encircled with tables representing a range of local nonprofits—Sexual and Gender Minority Youth Resource Center, Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette, Outside In—and of course, the ACLU of Oregon, who, along with immigrant, refugee and POC-led nonprofit Unite Oregon, received all proceeds from Hell No ticket sales, which totaled over $20,000.