Donald Trump's pick for Treasury Secretary, former Goldman Sachs partner Steve Mnuchin, is up for confirmation by the US Senate Finance Committee this morning.
Sen. Ron Wyden, the committee's ranking member, is leading the Democrats' questioning—and the Republican response to his comments shows just how fraught the confirmation of Trump's nominees has become here on Capitol Hill.
The committee is narrowly split, with 13 Republicans and 12 Democrats, so Mnuchin's confirmation is not guaranteed.
Wyden's opening remarks, pasted below, detailed Mnuchin's deep entanglements in the financial and foreclosure crises, and in corporate offshore tax evasion.
Committee Chairman Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kansas) was having none of the uppity Oregon septugenarian's critical tone.
"Sen. Wyden," Roberts said, "I've got Valium pill here that you might want to take
before the second round."
Wyden didn't miss a beat. "I've got another suggestion: We've got a lot of colleagues waiting. If you could be brief, that would be helpful," he said.
Gasps and murmurs echoed through the chamber. A gavel pounded. Order!
"Mr. Chairman, I hope this comment about Valium doesn't set the tone" for the hearing, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, chimed in, trying to calm things down.
Roberts replied that he was merely trying to provide "a small pinprick of humor" in a contentious hearing but, judging by the gasps and murmurs in the hearing room, most observers took his comment as it was no doubt intended—as an insult.
When Wyden spoke up again, Roberts snapped: "Fine, Ron—I'm done!" he said.
The hearing is expected to drag on through the day and, as every, can be streamed on C-SPAN.
Correction: This post originally credited the Valium remark to Sen. Orrin Hatch. WW regrets the error.
Wyden Remarks on Mnuchin Nomination for Treasury Secretary
As Prepared for Delivery
Aside from the president, there may be no individual with a tighter
grasp on the levers of this country’s economy than the Secretary of the
Treasury. That’s been true since the days of Alexander Hamilton.
When you read about the nominee for Treasury Secretary, given all the
power that position holds, you hope not to see phrases like “foreclosure
machine,” “redlining,” “offshore funds,” and “predatory lending.”
I’m sure today’s hearing will cover a wide range of matters, whether
it’s Mr. Mnuchin’s background and qualifications or the incoming
administration’s policy agenda. I’ll start with a topic that cuts across
all those matters: the truly disgusting inequity and abuse of America’s
tax laws.
The tax code today is a tale of two systems. For wage earners like cops
and nurses, there are no special tax dodging strategies or loopholes.
The rules that apply to them are firm and involuntary. Once or twice a
month, their taxes come straight out of their paychecks, no cutting
corners.
The rules are different for the powerful and well-connected. They have
armies of lawyers and accountants at their disposal. With the right
advice, the most fortunate individuals in this country can decide how
much tax to pay and when to pay it.
Let’s look at Mr. Mnuchin’s history. There’s no clearer example than Mr.
Mnuchin’s hedge fund setting up outposts in Anguilla and the Cayman
Islands, an action that can be explained only by the islands’ zero
percent tax rate. It certainly wasn’t for ease of commute or the
infrastructure. In Mr. Mnuchin’s case, millions of dollars in profits
from Hollywood exports like the movie Avatar were funneled to an
offshore web of entities and investors.
When Mr. Mnuchin’s bank was up for a merger that had the potential to
deliver a huge financial gain, a foundation he chaired reportedly used
tax-exempt dollars to fund an astroturfing campaign pushing for the
deal’s approval. In the public comment period of a potential merger,
this is the equivalent of stuffing the ballot box.
Mr. Mnuchin also operates seven personal trusts, including one known as
a “dynasty trust” that will shield tens of millions of dollars from
taxes. In my view, if you look back in our history, this nation was
founded to reward merit, not to perpetuate dynasties.
Now, as a nominee for a cabinet position, Mr. Mnuchin could be in line
for a special, elective, federal tax deferral on money made by selling
stocks and bonds. That is the very definition of getting to pay what you
want, when you want.
There’s a common answer when these kinds of tax tricks come under a
spotlight. It’s said that the people who use them are just following the
laws on the books, and that might be true.
The outrage in tax law is what’s legal, and that every member of the
Senate has allowed it to stay legal. In my view, this outrage will only
change when taxpayers are no longer divided into two very different sets
of tax rules.
That provides a segue into important policy questions. Setting aside Mr.
Mnuchin’s finances and background, the tax reform agenda already being
advanced by the incoming administration would perpetuate – and in fact
worsen – the unfairness in the tax code on the books today.
On the campaign trail, the president-elect delivered lots of tough talk
about fixing the tax system. He said he alone could fix it because he’d
spent a career using the system to his advantage. As for the details,
the few tax reform position papers the president-elect’s team put
forward didn’t get much attention outside the business pages.
But just after Mr. Mnuchin’s nomination was announced, he laid down a
clear and specific marker. I’ll quote Mr. Mnuchin directly: “Any
reductions we have in upper income taxes would be offset by less
deductions, so there would be no absolute tax cut for the upper
class…”
I’ll repeat that last part, and for the sake of brevity, I’m going to
start calling it the Mnuchin Rule: “…no absolute tax cut for the upper
class…”
Let’s take stock of what’s already happening on Capitol Hill, even
before inauguration day. The first major act of the unified Republican
government, repealing the Affordable Care Act, would immediately violate
the pledge of no tax cuts for the wealthy. Bottom line, the ACA repeal
scheme that kicked off last week is a Trojan horse of tax breaks for the
most fortunate. It’s paid for by taking tax benefits for health
insurance away from millions of working people.
Then it’s back for round two later in the year, under an emerging
Republican plan to fast-track an even bigger tax break for the wealthy.
In my view, this is proof that the campaign promises about fixing the
tax system were just an elaborate head fake. For example, the
president-elect said he’d close the carried interest loophole, a
favorite of investment fund managers, but his plan actually gives them a
25 percent tax cut. In fact, it slashes tax rates for corporations and
the wealthy across the board at a cost of trillions of dollars. So it
sounds like the Mnuchin Rule is already on the ropes.
What would the new administration’s tax plan do for people of more
modest incomes? Millions of working Americans, mostly single parents,
would get hit with tax increases because they’d lose head of household
status when they file.
If you wanted to write a tax plan that would push even more Americans
out of the economic winner’s circle, this is how you’d do it.
Given how central tax policy is to our jurisdiction, I hope the
committee is able to discuss those issues today. But of course the
Treasury Secretary and this committee handle a lot more than taxes, so
there are other concerns that need to be raised. On a broad level, it’s
my view that Senators will have to make a judgement call about the sort
of individual they believe should lead the Treasury Department.
Mr. Mnuchin’s career began in trading the financial products that
brought on the housing crash and the Great Recession. After nearly two
decades at Goldman Sachs, he left in 2002 and joined a hedge fund. In
2004, he spun off a hedge fund of his own, Dune Capital. It was only a
few lackluster years before Dune began to wind down its investments in
2008.
In early 2009, Mr. Mnuchin led a group of investors that purchased a
bank called IndyMac, renaming it OneWest. OneWest was truly unique.
While Mr. Mnuchin was CEO, the bank proved it could put more vulnerable
people on the street faster than just about anybody else around.
While he was CEO, a OneWest vice president admitted in a court
proceeding to “robo-signing” upward of 750 foreclosure documents a week.
She spent less than 30 seconds on each, and in fact, she had shortened
her signature to speed the process along. Investigations found that the
bank frequently mishandled documents and skipped over reviewing them.
All it took to plunge families into the nightmare of potentially losing
their homes was 30 seconds of sloppy paperwork and a few haphazard
signatures.
These kinds of tactics were in use between 2009 and 2014, a period
during which the bank foreclosed on more than 35,000 homes. “Widow
foreclosures” on reverse mortgages – OneWest did more of those than
anybody else. The bank defends its record on loan modifications, but it
was found guilty of an illegal practice known as “dual tracking.” One
bank department tells homeowners to stop making payments so they can
pursue modification, while another department presses on and hurtles
them into foreclosure anyway.
OneWest made only two loans to African American borrowers in 2014 and
2015, according to an analysis of federal data by the California
Reinvestment Coalition. Just a fraction of its branches occupied
storefronts in minority communities, and none were in predominantly
African-American communities. But minorities still represented a
disproportionately large share of the people booted out of their homes.
Under Mr. Mnuchin, OneWest churned out foreclosures like Chinese
factories churned out Trump suits and ties. And with the combination of
extreme foreclosure tactics and a bailout from the FDIC, OneWest became
a rainmaker for Mr. Mnuchin and his fellow investors. At precisely the
same time the foreclosure machine was running, OneWest funds were poured
into glamorous investments in Hollywood.
In 2012, OneWest struck an agreement to loan hundreds of millions of
dollars to a movie studio called Relativity Media. In 2014, while he was
the CEO of OneWest’s holding company, Mr. Mnuchin bought his own stake
in Relativity. He took a seat in the boardroom and was appointed
co-chairman. He even bought a private jet with Relativity’s co-founder.
But the company quickly tanked. OneWest pulled out 50 million dollars,
emptying several Relativity accounts, including one earmarked for guild
expenses that included wages for contractors and tradesmen. Mr. Mnuchin
bailed out just before the studio declared bankruptcy.
There have been press reports that the FBI has denied a Freedom of
Information Act request concerning Relativity Media, on the ground that
disclosure is likely to interfere with a pending law enforcement
proceeding. I have read the FBI background report on Mr. Mnuchin, and I
saw no discussion of any such enforcement action in the report. That may
be entirely appropriate, but I would like to continue to work with the
Chairman to find out what the enforcement proceedings cited in the FOIA
denial are and how they relate to the nominee, if at all.
For Mr. Mnuchin, Relativity’s failure wasn’t much of a setback,
considering the profits that OneWest’s foreclosure machine was still
pulling in. The purchase price of the bank in 2009 was less than 1.6
billion dollars. After five years of foreclosures and profits, it sold
for 3.4 billion dollars to CIT Group.
Outside OneWest and Relativity, Mr. Mnuchin spent years as a director of
the holding company that owned Sears, an iconic American brand. He
served on the committee that watchdogged the Sears’ employee pension
fund. The record shows the plan was routinely mismanaged and
underfunded.
Retirees recently saw their pensions cut, losing a monthly health care
stipend that was enough to offset roughly a third of the premiums
seniors pay for Medicare Part B. Sears has also shuttered hundreds of
stores nationwide over the last few years, and recently announced
another round of closures.
Once again showing his impressive capacity to advantage himself while
others fell behind, Mr. Mnuchin joined a small group of investors that
spun off the company’s real estate into a separate trust. It was
arguably the most valuable asset Sears had left. So as retirees watch
their pensions shrink and Sears’ remaining workers worry face an
uncertain future, this small number of powerful individuals made out
fine.
As I wrap up, I want to step back for just a moment to talk about the
role of Secretary of the Treasury. The person who leads the Treasury
Department has influence over Americans’ paychecks and mortgages, the
caliber of job opportunities they face, the safety and stability of the
financial system that holds and invests their hard-earned dollars, and
much more. They have the power to help reverse decades of yawning
inequality that have hollowed out the middle class, dimmed the hopes of
younger generations and left millions buried in debt.
The Treasury Secretary ought to be somebody who works on behalf of all Americans, including those who are still waiting for the economic
recovery to show up in their communities. When I look at Mr. Mnuchin’s
background, it’s a stretch to find evidence he’d be that kind of Treasury Secretary.
That said, Mr. Mnuchin, I appreciate your willingness to serve and
answer questions before this committee, and I look forward to your
testimony.
