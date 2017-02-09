This morning, the Oregon Zoo euthanized the oldest male Asian elephant in North America. Packy was 55, one of the world's most famous elephants, and arguably this city's biggest celebrity.
He was born in the Oregon Zoo on April 14, 1962—just the second elephant born in any North American zoo.
Last fall, zoo officials determined he was suffering from a drug-resistant strain of tuberculosis.
"We'd run out of options for treating him," Dr. Tim Storms, the zoo's lead veterinarian said in a statement, which also said the zoo was "unable to provide any information beyond what has already been shared."
The zoo said that it's been "a difficult morning for zoo staff" and that "respect and understanding are greatly appreciated."
"The remaining treatments involved side effects that would have been very hard on Packy with no guarantee of success," said Storms. "Plus a risk of creating further resistance. None of us felt it would be right to do that. But without treatment, his TB would have continued to get worse."
There have been rumors swirling for weeks surrounding whether or not Packy would be euthanized. Animal advocates from In Defense of Animals and Free the Oregon Zoo Elephants say they have contacted zoo officials, urging them not to euthanize the elephant.
Based on that letter, WW filed a public records request Wednesday to retrieve any communication about plans to euthanize Packy. The request was not fulfilled before his death.
Packy is survived by his daughter Shine. A memorial event for Packy will be announced soon.
