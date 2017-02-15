Anti-government militant Ammon Bundy is awaiting trial in Nevada, but an Oregon Democrat is giving oxygen to one of Bundy's favorite ideas: transferring federal lands to state ownership. Oregon House Bill 2365—which would create a task force on federal land transfers—gets a Feb. 16 hearing before the House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, chaired by state Rep. Brian Clem (D-Salem). Ironically, the bill arrives at a time when the State Land Board is selling the 82,500-acre Elliott State Forest north of Coos Bay because it is incapable of managing the forest profitably. Clem acknowledges the paradox of contemplating acquiring federal lands while selling the Elliott. But he says the Oregon Board of Forestry, which manages most state forest lands, is more effective than the feds and the Department of State Lands, which manages the Elliott. "The Board of Forestry does a better job—maybe because they are apolitical," Clem says.