Today The New York Times profiles US Rep. Greg Walden (D-Ore.), who leads a key House of Representatives committee overseeing the Affordable Care Act. Walden, like many Republican members of Congress, has come under fire for ducking town halls like this. Democrats who've spoken out against President Trump have gotten a different reception in their home constituencies. Boos and hisses spread through the gymnasium at any mention of Trump's name. "Lock him up," says one man's sign.