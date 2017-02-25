More than 3,100 people, most first-time town hall attendees, have packed the David Douglas High School auditorium this morning to hear and question US Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the subject of this week's cover story.
Wyden addressed the simmering scandal involving President Donald Trump's alleged ties to international gangsters and oligarchs and the recent resignation of his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who reportedly lied about the nature of his contacts with a Russian diplomat. Trump has responded by lashing out at the news media, calling journalists an "enemy of the people," and saying anonymous sources should be banned.
"Let's talk about the last couple weeks," Wyden said. "Do you know why you know about Michael Flynn? It's because of the free press."
As he did in Oregon City last weekend, Wyden reiterated that the questions around foreign influence in the Trump administration threaten the "legitimacy" of government.
Wyden encouraged public employees who know about government misconduct to share that information with elected officials and the press. "I'm co-chair of the whistleblower caucus. And I just have this lingering concern that we're going to need whistleblowers in the days ahead," he said.
Wyden suggested that Oregonians call friends in other states where members of Congress might be swing votes on key issues and encourage them to call their representatives in Washington, DC. Protests such as the Women's March have also been effective, Wyden said. "The marches have been phenomenal," he said.
The first question of the afternoon came from a woman who was afraid of being unable to make rent if her family loses coverage under the Oregon Health Plan.
"I got this message all over Oregon," Wyden replied. "Those rural communities that voted overwhelmingly for donald trump, they're telling me the same thing."
Today The New York Times profiles US Rep. Greg Walden (D-Ore.), who leads a key House of Representatives committee overseeing the Affordable Care Act. Walden, like many Republican members of Congress, has come under fire for ducking town halls like this. Democrats who've spoken out against President Trump have gotten a different reception in their home constituencies. Boos and hisses spread through the gymnasium at any mention of Trump's name. "Lock him up," says one man's sign.
"I've had wonderful town meetings," Wyden said. "For some of my colleagues, I don't think it's going so great. The reason Republicans aren't having great town meetings…involves the Affordable Care Act.
"As of today, they don't have the support to repeal the Affordable Care Act."
Update 1:16 pm: It's not all lovey-dovey here. A young woman asked about the threat to women's rights posed by Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsich. "Will you promise to use filibuster against Gorsich? What's your plan?" she asked.
"These students are doing such a wonderful job. They're just nailing evry one," Wyden replied. "While we're talking about students—"
"Answer the question," someone shouted.
"YES OR NO!" others hollered.
"Just because we're under 30, dude, doesn't mean we're students," another woman shouted.
Wyden finally answered: "I believe for this nomination, 60 votes ought to be required."
"Will you filibuster?"
"Folks, that's what it means," Wyden replied.
"Yes or no!"
"I will do all I can to oppose this nominee: yes," Wyden said.
