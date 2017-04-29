The Oregon Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that lawyers who collect debts are subject to an Oregon consumer protection law called the Unfair Trade Practices Act, which prohibits "unconscionable tactics."
In 2011, the Oregon Department of Justice began an investigation of a Eugene lawyer named Daniel Gordon, who worked on behalf of debt collectors.
Gordon was prolific, according to court records.
Gordon sued DOJ in Lane County, arguing the Unfair Trade Practices Act should not apply to him and his law firm because they were merely acting as attorneys for the owners of the debt.
Gordon argued the Oregon State Bar, not the DOJ, has the authority to regulate lawyers. The Lane County court ruled in Gordon's favor.
The Oregon Court of Appeals reversed the lower court's ruling last year and the Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed that reversal. "The [Unfair Trade Practices Act] can apply to plaintiffs' debt collection litigation taken on behalf of their clients against third parties," says the opinion.
The ruling means that the high-pressure and sometimes deceptive tactics lawyers use to collect debts, and the practice of collecting unwarranted legal fees from consumers, could get them in trouble with DOJ.
"We are pleased that the Oregon Supreme Court has agreed with our view that lawyers' bad conduct is covered by Oregon's Consumer Protection law—the Unlawful Trade Practices Act—and that lawyers engaging in deceptive debt collection practices will face the same repercussions as any other individual who were to violate this law," Rosenblum said in a statement.
