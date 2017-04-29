The DOJ, led by Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, objected to Gordon’s practices, which the agency said included “a pattern and practice of filing thousands of breach of contract actions against credit card debtors and obtaining default judgments for attorneys’ fees and interest in a manner that apparently took advantage of the debtors’ legal ignorance, lack of resources and general belief that they could not fight the claim.” (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to Richard Meeker, a co-owner of WW‘s parent company.)