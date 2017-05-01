Black bloc protesters then pulled a Portland Tribune box, a real estate newspaper box and traffic cones onto the MAX tracks outside Pioneer Place, then set them ablaze at Southwest 4th and Morrison Streets. Riot police cleared the streets and the sidewalks and the march devolved into a game of cat and mouse, with Black Bloc kids dispersing downtown to carry out acts of vandalism—including at the Church of Scientology and The Nines hotel—as police gave chase. Some time after 5 pm, they were busy making a number of arrests near the Portland Building.