“The day after presenting the draft report to Sheriff Staton, plaintiff was demoted from the sheriff’s executive assistant to sergeant and plaintiff’s office was moved from the Multnomah County Building to the Hansen Building in East Portland,” says the lawsuit, filed by Ritchie’s attorney, Sean Riddell. “Plaintiff was stripped of his job duties and most responsibilities. Sheriff Staton immediately ostracized plaintiff, stripped plaintiff of his position as the sheriff’s liaison with the county commissioners, and the budget office.”

Ritchie is seeking $1 million in damages.

A Multnomah County spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s the county’s normal policy, however, not to comment on pending litigation.