Former Multnomah County Sheriff Dan Staton resigned under pressure nearly a year ago but his legacy lingers.
Yesterday, former MCSO Lt. Brent Ritchie filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland against Staton and his former agency, claiming that Staton retaliated against Ritchie after Ritchie oversaw the preparation of an August 2015 audit of the use of force in county jails. Staton oversaw the jails.
Ritchie, who joined the sheriff's office in 1990, was serving as Staton's executive assistant when the audit was conducted.
In his lawsuit, Ritchie claims that Staton demoted him and ended his career in response to the audit, which found a disproportionate use of force against black inmates.
“The day after presenting the draft report to Sheriff Staton, plaintiff was demoted from the sheriff’s executive assistant to sergeant and plaintiff’s office was moved from the Multnomah County Building to the Hansen Building in East Portland,” says the lawsuit, filed by Ritchie’s attorney, Sean Riddell. “Plaintiff was stripped of his job duties and most responsibilities. Sheriff Staton immediately ostracized plaintiff, stripped plaintiff of his position as the sheriff’s liaison with the county commissioners, and the budget office.”
Ritchie is seeking $1 million in damages.
A Multnomah County spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s the county’s normal policy, however, not to comment on pending litigation.
