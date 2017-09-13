On June 12, the body of John David Martin, a 50-year-old family man from Portland, was found near Ackerman Island in the Columbia. Martin had been swept away while trying to retrieve his boat after it became unanchored and drifted away on July 28, 2016. Search efforts were suspended the next day. "Our family is devastated by the loss of John. He was everyone's very best friend," his loved ones said soon afterward. "His loss will ripple through this and future family generations." His death was ruled accidental.