Since ash rained down on Portland last week, the fire in the Columbia River Gorge has grown substantially, tripling in size. But rain and humidity have helped firefighters slow the growth of the Eagle Creek Fire in recent days. Here’s where things stand now.
35,588
Acres burned by the Eagle Creek Fire.
1,822
Number of people evacuated from the Gorge.
4
Number of homes burned in the fire.
905
Total firefighters currently working in the Gorge.
2
Estimated minimum total weeks the fire will close Interstate 84.
28,200
Daily average trips on I-84 at Cascade Locks in 2015, the most recent data available.
3,000
Estimated number of trees in danger of falling on I-84 that have been cleared to make way for reopening the highway.
500
Minimum number of trees that still need to be cleared.
