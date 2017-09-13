905 Total firefighters currently working in the Gorge.

4 Number of homes burned in the fire.

1,822 Number of people evacuated from the Gorge.

2

Estimated minimum total weeks the fire will close Interstate 84.

28,200

Daily average trips on I-84 at Cascade Locks in 2015, the most recent data available.

3,000

Estimated number of trees in danger of falling on I-84 that have been cleared to make way for reopening the highway.

500

Minimum number of trees that still need to be cleared.