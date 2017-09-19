The Eagle Creek Fire is now 46 percent contained, up from 32 percent yesterday morning. According to the National Weather Service and Eagle Creek Fire officials, the rain has greatly dampened the fire, allowing 300 fire personnel to go home.
The fire still isn't estimated to be contained until September 30. Six hundred fire personnel are still fighting the flames, people are still evacuated from their homes, Interstate 84 is still closed and many trails are damaged.
The Mount Hood National Park Campaign has a detailed view of how different the Gorge looks, zoomed in. We've got your first look at post-fire Columbia Gorge, from above.
