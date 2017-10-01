"For upwards of two decades, Sen. Wyden is proud to have grown a formal selection process that ensures nominees meet all the standards for lifetime judicial appointments free from any taint of cronyism or partisan favoritism," said Wyden's spokesman Hank Stern in a statement. "The current selection process is within this longstanding tradition of independent vetting by a committee of Oregonians working toward the nonpartisan objective of finding strong candidates for judicial vacancies. He is confident this committee will achieve this goal."