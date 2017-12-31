Leave your keys at home: TriMet is offering Portlanders free rides home from New Year's Eve celebrations tonight.
Starting at 8 p.m. all buses and MAX trains will be providing lifts free-of-charge. Service will run until 3 a.m.
For those that prefer to be chauffeured via car, TriMet has also partnered with Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to give first-time Uber users a $25 discount on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day Uber lifts, using the code PDXNYE.
Uber is also pledging to donate $1 to Mothers Against Drunk Driving for each ride taken during the promotion.
The National Safety Council predicts that around half of all traffic-related deaths are due to drinking and driving—so celebrate the end of this shit-show year, but don't drive yourself home after.
