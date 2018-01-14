Tonya Harding's complex stardom is experiencing a resurgence, but this time around she'd like journalists to play by her rules—or pay a fine.
Michael Rosenberg, a publicist for the former Olympic figure skater, shared news of his resignation in a Facebook post last Thursday, the Hollywood Reporter first announced.
He cited Harding's demands of reporters as unreasonable and contrary to the way that journalism actually works.
"Unfortunately, we reached an impasse today regarding how to treat the press in the future," Rosenberg wrote. "Her adamant and final position is that reporters must sign an affidavit stating that they won't ask her anything 'about the past' or they'll be fined $25,000."
"Obviously, it doesn't work that way," Rosenberg continued, "and therefore I've chosen to terminate our business relationship."
Rosenberg declined to comment on his decision to quit to the Hollywood Reporter, but noted that "Tonya's and my split was friendly on a personal level and only a serious business disagreement."
Harding's alleged demand to answer only current questions comes at an interesting time—when revised narratives of her past are seeking to portray her in a new, more holistic light.
Two lengthy journalistic profiles in the past month have reconsidered Harding's reputation and focused on the abuse heaped on her, even as they noted that her recollections were either inconsistent or evasive.
After 24 years, Harding may be finished discussing her possible involvement in the attack on Nancy Kerrigan.
And if she maintains her hard line on acceptable press questions, this may be the end of Harding interviews—at least for now.
