Well-known political talk show host Sheila Hamilton is no longer working for Portland news talk radio station KXL-FM 101.1.
Hamilton confirmed with WW today that she is no longer employed by the radio station, but said she is waiting until final negotiations have been resolved to issue a statement explaining what happened.
Hamilton has been an on-air personality for over a decade. In 2015, she also published a book—All the Things We Never Knew—about her husband's struggles with mental illness.
KXL did not immediately respond to WW's request for comment.
