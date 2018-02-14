The biggest names in Oregon politics are feeding off of fake Twitter followers.
It's no secret that the social media platform is rife with fraudulent accounts—bots. These automated accounts provide the illusion of clout for online celebrities, all the way up to President Donald Trump. A black market has grown around purchasing that influence: Last month, The New York Times reported it was able to purchase 25,000 followers for $225.
It's not easy to determine who's buying fake followers. But it's simple enough to see who has them.
A New York-based app called Twitter Audit runs a scan of the accounts following any Twitter handle. It calculates whether the first 5,000 accounts it scans are managed by live humans, then takes an educated guess at the full ratio of real followers to bots. "Of course, this scoring method is not perfect," the app's creators admit, "but it is a good way to tell if someone with lots of followers is likely to have increased their follower count by inorganic, fraudulent or dishonest means."
WW used Twitter Audit on seven of the biggest names in Oregon politics. It didn't take long to spot a trend: Oregon's governor and both U.S. senators, all Democrats, have huge followings—made mostly of bots. The state's top Republicans have far smaller audiences, but they're more real.
Here are the results, and the officials' explanations.
Gov. Kate Brown
@OregonGovBrown
31,470 real, 53,356 fake (37% real)
"The governor's office is aware of an unconfirmed number of fake accounts following the governor's official Twitter account," says Brown's spokesman Bryan Hockaday. "However, in no way does the governor's office solicit or purchase social media followers of any kind."
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden
@RonWyden
145,416 real, 244,438 fake (37% real)
"Senator Wyden has urged Twitter to weed out fake accounts and bots, including at the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing last year, and believes they can do much more to combat this problem," says his spokesman Hank Stern. "He has never bought fake followers."
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley
@SenJeffMerkley (government account)
161,298 real, 182,620 fake (46% real)
@JeffMerkley (personal account)
34,837 real, 2,067 fake (94% real)
"Senate rules prohibit purchasing twitter followers for official government accounts, like Senator Merkley's," says his spokeswoman Martina McLennan. "The increasing prevalence of bots and other potential vulnerabilities of the various social media platforms continues to be a source of concern for Senator Merkley, as it should be for any social media consumer."
House Speaker Tina Kotek
@TinaKotek
2,517 real, 43 fake (98% real)
Her office declined to comment.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler
@tedwheeler
12,861 real, 7,619 fake (62% real)
"We do not use Twitter as a badge of popularity," says spokesman Michael Cox. "The mayor has made no secret of his criticisms toward Donald Trump, and that seems to be a driver in attracting these followers. The mayor is a public official, so we can't block these people."
Secretary of State Dennis Richardson
@DRicharsonOR (personal account)
2,169 real, 44 fake (98% real)
@OregonSOS (government account)
6,021 real, 154 fake (97% real)
"We are proud of our social media outreach program, and we seek authentic communication with real people," says his chief of staff, Debra Royal. "We would never buy fake followers."
U.S. Rep. Greg Walden
@repgregwalden (government account)
22,613 real, 2,346 fake (90% real)
@votegregwalden (personal account)
936 real, 28 fake (97% real)
"Rep. Walden maintains an active presence on social media, and has an active and organic following," says his spokesman Justin Discigil. "Rep. Walden has never purchased nor considered purchasing so-called 'fake followers' on any social media platform."
