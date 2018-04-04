Horrifying California Crash Appears Intentional: The Pacific Northwest has been transfixed and appalled for the past week by the fate of a Woodland, Wash., family whose SUV was found March 26 after plunging off a Northern California cliff. The California Highway Patrol now says it believes all eight members of the Hart family were killed in the crash—and it was probably no accident. Officials say the family's SUV came to a stop at a highway turnoff, then sped another 70 feet to the cliff's edge without skid marks showing anyone hit the brakes. Jennifer Hart, 38, was found in the driver's seat. Her wife, Sarah, was also in the vehicle. The bodies of three of their adopted children were recovered; three more remain missing.