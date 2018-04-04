A Portland man will serve four months in prison after selling knockoff Nikes he imported from China to unsuspecting buyers online.
James Pepion imported more than $174,000 in counterfeit shoes from Chinese manufacturers and sold them alongside legitimate Nikes on several sites he ran, with names like Get-Supplied.com and Swag Supply, Inc. He used Instagram, eBay and Shopify to advertise the imitation shoes.
Pepion was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Portland.
After his four month prison sentence is up, Pepion will be on three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to a count of trafficking in counterfeit goods and money laundering.
The court also ordered him to pay Nike more than $47,000 and give up about $105,000 in profits he made from selling the fake shoes.
