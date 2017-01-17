Since January 1, at least four people have died on the streets of Portland due to hypothermia.
WW reported on Tuesday about another death on the streets: an infant found Jan. 9 with his homeless mother in a bus stop. The medical examiner says the baby was stillborn, but police reports contradict that conclusion.
The record-breaking snow levels and unusually cold January temperatures—with lows down to 17 degrees—have increased the effects of Portland's housing crisis on the homeless population.
And shelters are feeling the squeeze.
Last weekend, local shelters housed 56 percent more people than their usual capacity, which is about 1260, as the number of people seeking emergency cold-weather shelter reached new highs.
In response, the Columbia Shelter, previously known as the Peace I Shelter, will open in the Washington Center Building on SW 4th and Washington St. and will serve up to 100 more people, including men, women and some couples.
This means that Multnomah County shelters are now able to house up to 1360 people.
Besides being funded through the City/County Joint Office for Homeless Services and A Home For Everyone, two Portland business owners are also joining in the shelter effort.
Portland real estate owner Jordan Menashe owns the building, while Brad Schnell of Greystar Real Estate Partners is under contract to purchase the building. Transition Projects will manage the shelter.
"Homelessness is not a challenge government can address alone. We need the entire community," said Mayor Ted Wheeler in a statement. "The private sector is stepping up to help, and I expect this to become a trend."
Last week, several organizations stepped up to help house the high number of homeless people, like the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, who transported more than 100 people, delivered supplies and even did laundry for the shelters.
Several shelters are in need of donations, particularly blankets and other sleeping materials (mats, bed rolls, etc.), tarps, jackets, socks, gloves, and hand-warmer packets.
Here's a list of warming centers and shelters. Anyone seeking shelter should contact 211info, by dialing 2-1-1. If you see someone who needs a place to sleep for the night, you can call the police non-emergency number at 503-823-3333.
Comments