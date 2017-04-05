Downtown Clean & Safe, the security and janitorial nonprofit run by the Portland Business Alliance, keeps a record of "sharps"—needles used to inject intravenous drugs—removed annually from public rights of way in downtown. That number nearly doubled in one year. Lynnae Berg, executive director of the group, attributes the rise not simply to an increasing number of homeless people but to heroin use "skyrocketing" nationwide. "It's not just a Portland problem," she says.