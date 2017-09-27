The new Local 483 contract with the city of Portland gives wastewater operators with 10 years' experience, like Duffey, a 9 percent raise. But this summer, Duffey and other wastewater operators surveyed treatment plant contracts in Pacific Northwest cities comparable to Portland. In some cases, Duffey and his colleagues make 20 percent less than their peers, and this year's contract with the city of Portland won't close the gap.