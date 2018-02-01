Andrew Oswalt, the Oregon State University graduate student who sparked outrage for voicing his racist views in the student paper, has been indicted on two felony hate crime charges and two misdemeanor charges for vandalizing strangers cars with stickers printed with a racist slur.
Oswalt, faced two counts of intimidation in the first degree and two counts of criminal mischief at his arraignment in Benton County Circuit Court Tuesday, as first reported by OSU's Daily Barometer.
The 27-year-old student government representative and teaching assistant had a history of associating with neo-Nazis and spreading hateful views.
Last July, a University of Oregon police officer arrested Oswalt in Eugene on a concealed weapon charge for carrying a knife after catching him posting flyers promoting a neo-Nazi website, Daily Stormer, with three other men, including Jimmy Marr, a known neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier based in Eugene.
Prosecutors asked for Oswalt to be banned from the OSU campus, to raise his bail to $250,000 and banned from contacting victims and witnesses in the case, according to court records. A judge granted these requests and ordered Oswalt to surrender the four firearms found in his home if he is released on bail.
Oswalt will appear in the Benton county courthouse again on Thursday afternoon.
