A Portland transgender woman is suing Tinder for deleting her dating app profile after she added details about her legal sex work and transgender identity to her profile's bio.
Ariel Hawkins says hours after she added the phrase "camgirl on the side. preop trans woman" to her profile, Tinder notified her through email that her account violated the app's terms of service and her account had been deleted.
"I wanted to just find love like everybody else," Hawkins says. "I'm just looking to date. I was trying to find a boyfriend."
The company didn't respond to Hawkins' questions about why her account violated the app's rules. She says all of her photos were appropriate and she didn't link to any content that would be considered "not safe for work."
"I've never had this happen with another dating app before," she says. "Every dating app I've ever used or signed up for, I've always tried to disclose [my transgender identity] and be upfront with that because I don't want to run into any harmful situations."
Hawkins says it's easier for her to date if potential romantic partners are aware of her identity from the start.
"I wanted to be transparent and straightforward," she says.
Other transgender women have alleged on social media that Tinder deleted their profiles without explanation.
Hawkins' lawsuit, filed this morning in Multnomah County Circuit Court, asks for a court order "prohibiting Tinder to continue discriminating against non-cisgender Oregon users."
