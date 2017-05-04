"The vetting process will continue over the next several weeks as additional references are checked, which will include a site visit to Atlanta by members of the Board to meet with staff members, students, parents, and community members who have worked with Dr. Dickey in his current role," the district's March 3 announcement said. "Conditional contract negotiations will begin but an official contract approval and appointment will require a vote of the Board, which will occur upon completion of the vetting process."