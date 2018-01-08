The diversity-mocking tech bro Google fired last year for writing a 10-page screed blaming women and their biologically-inferior brains for Google's diversity problems is bringing his conservative message to Portland next month.
Portland State University Philosophy Professor Peter Boghossian will lead a "no-holds-barred conversation" with James Damore, at a campus event titled "We Need to Talk About Diversity."
The professor will evidently ask Damore inventive questions like "Are differences in distributions of traits between men and women socially constructed?" and "Is diversity an intrinsic good?"
Anyone who paid attention to the fallout after Damore published his pop-psychology take down of women engineers already knows what his likely answers will be.
And if you missed the delicate tech bro's metaphorical foot-stomping because too many of his colleagues were either women, people of color, or, gasp, women of color, the lawsuit he filed against Google today will give you a quick primer on his opinions.
Demore is suing the tech giant for discriminating against him and other white men at the company because they were allegedly "ostracized, belittled, and punished for their heterodox political views, and for the added sin of their birth circumstances of being Caucasians and/or males."
