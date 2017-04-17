In March, The New York Times reported that Uber had used software called "Greyball" to make it appear to Portland inspectors in 2014 that there were cars available nearby when there were not. Company officials later admitted the use of the software was ongoing, though they vowed to cease use of the program. It was not clear whether Uber used Greyball again in Portland after City Hall approved legislation in 2015 to bring the company here legally.