Federal officials in Portland today announced they will not bring criminal charges against former Gov. John Kitzhaber and former first lady Cylvia Hayes.
Kitzhaber, a Democrat and the longest-serving governor in Oregon history, resigned Feb. 18, 2015 amid allegations that Hayes had used her access to him and his office to obtain private consulting contracts worth more than $225,000, while also serving as an advisor to Kitzhaber.
Here's the statement issued today by Kevin Sonoff, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams:
"The investigation by the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon, the Justice Department's Criminal Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation into the alleged misuse of former Governor Kitzhaber's and Ms. Hayes's positions for their personal benefit has concluded and no federal criminal charges will be sought."
"The United States will not comment further on this matter."
Hayes' attorney, federal public defender Lisa Hay, applauded the feds' decision.
"Based on our own investigation, we knew that Ms. Hayes had repeatedly discussed her consulting contracts within the administration and had attempted to comply with all ethics rules and regulations," Hay said in a statement. "It was not illegal for Ms. Hayes to pursue her career while Governor Kitzhaber governed. We are relieved that the U.S. attorney's complete review of the facts has vindicated Ms. Hayes and the Governor."
Comments