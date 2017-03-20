There is finally a bracket for people who won't even pay, like, $5 to participate in a March Madness basketball bracket. (Other than WW's own Burger Madness.)
This bracket gives you a chance to make a small impact on the life of a new non-profit.
Passport Oregon takes at-risk youth our to explore on the weekends. They've gone to Silver Falls, Mt. Hood and most recently, the Columbia Gorge. This summer, they've finalized a partnership with IRCO, the Immigrant & Refugee Community Organization, and will be taking those children out to explore their new state.
"Oregon should feel like home. IRCO is about welcoming people home and we want to help with the transition into Oregon's outdoors," director Kevin Frazier tells WW. "The ultimate shared space is nature. Nobody on the trail is asking where you're from. Nature is the greatest equalizer."
Right now, they're having a March Madness-style contest to name their vans.
This week is the Elite Eight, meaning that each region is down to their two final choices.
Here's the bracket:
"This van will transport students across the state, so we wanted a name that reflected the views of folks from each corner of Oregon," says Frazier.
My personal vote would be: "Magic Passport Bus," "Oswald," "Moregon" and "Vanegonian"—but who knows what kind of #upsets are in store.
Comments