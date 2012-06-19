The trail settles into a gentle monotony within a few minutes from the trailhead, meandering gently up and down along fern-covered slopes, thick with Douglas fir and Western red cedar. Very little of the forest survived the saws of old Stumptown. The trees are nearly all second-growth, few of them more than 70 years old. The quiet is broken only by birdsong, the ever-present trickle of tiny streams and the occasional thudding footsteps and ragged breathing of a trail runner. There are other people on the path, but not many—we passed 78, mostly runners, along with 16 dogs. There are flying squirrels in the park, but we did not see them. Slugs, snails and creeping voles we saw, but no flying squirrels. It is cool and damp and blissfully boring. But for the three points where the trail crosses roads, the city seems far, far away.