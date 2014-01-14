After working at Voodoo Doughnut for three months, I learned that Wayne was right: It's hard. It's not hard because the employees are stoned deadbeats, but because there's pressure on the crew working the register to take in $5,000 in an eight-hour shift selling a product that costs an average of $2, much of it purchased by confused tourists who just survived a gauntlet of aggressive panhandlers. That girl with the septum piercing may look like she's too cool to care while working the register. But if she doesn't take in $1,000 during the first four hours of her Friday-afternoon shift, there's a decent chance she won't be here Saturday.