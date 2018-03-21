"My goal is to have it like MTV Unplugged," Logan says. "It'd all be wired for sound and equipment. We set everything up like Knitting Factory in LA and created the new secret spot where only 20 people can see a major artist come try out a few new things. One of Jay-Z's music producers, Young Guru, came by the space when Jay-Z was in town for the Moda concert. He's very interested in private sessions here."