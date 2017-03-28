To make the point, The Mercury cited a May 2015 survey by the U.S. Department of Labor called the Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates, which showed Oregon servers make only $23,690 a year with an average hourly wage of $11.39—that's minimum wage plus an average of $2.14 per hour in tips. Bartenders statewide made minimum wage plus $2.17 per hour in tips, according to the statistics. Put another way: According to the official statistics, repeated by The Mercury, for every bartender who closes $80 in tabs over the course of an hour netting $16 in tips, there are seven other bartenders working who don't get a penny in tips. Hmmm.