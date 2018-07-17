The clam chowder ($13) and lobster rolls ($28) both made me wonder where my loyalties lie: in the tradition of my New England upbringing or in my appreciation of real innovation? The chowder arrived deconstructed, with five manila clams, cubes of smoked pork belly, boiled purple potatoes and par-cooked red pepper, onions and celery. The waiter poured creamy, thick-as-coastal-fog broth, leaving me to either mix the ingredients together or leave the broth lapping at their shore. I opted for the latter and found the mashup undeniably fun, adding bright vegetables to cut through the bisquelike chowder. But with half the ingredients exposed, the dish cooled quickly.