The most prominent Portland award announced last night went to Greg and Gabrielle Quinonez Denton, chefs and owners of Ox and SuperBite, who won Best Chef Northwest, squaring off against three Seattle chefs as well as Justin Woodward of Castagna and Katy Millard of Coquine. In our 2016 Restaurant Guide, WW called Ox "the best steakhouse in Portland"—and we also named its rich bone-marrow and jalapeno clam chowder one of the "12 wonders of Portland food."